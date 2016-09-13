Patriots hang on minus Brady to beat Cardinals

Glendale, Arizona (AP) — The New England Patriots overcame the absence of suspended quarterback Tom Brady and won 23-21 at Arizona on Sunday in the NFL season opener for both teams.

Brady was missing due to his part in the ‘Deflategate’ scandal, in which the Patriots were found to have tampered with the inflation of footballs in a playoff game.

His replacement Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 264 yards and a touchdown — completing 24 of 33 passes without an interception — but the Patriots only hung on to victory when the Arizona kicker missed a field goal attempt in the final minute.

Elsewhere, Kansas City beat San Diego in overtime after having come back from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter; Oakland gambled on a two-point conversion in the final minute and were rewarded with a one-point win against New Orleans, and Cincinnati won by the same margin at the New York Jets thanks to a late field goal.

The Patriots were without not only Brady but tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive end Rob Ninkovich, yet their replacements did just enough to secure victory.

Garoppolo, in his first NFL start, directed the Patriots from their own 19-yard line to the Arizona 15 to set up Stephen Gostkowski’s 23-yard field goal with 3:44 to play.

Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro had a chance to answer but missed a 47-yard field goal with 41 seconds to play. The snap was low and Catanzaro booted the ball to the left of the uprights.

Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith dived for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, completing the Chiefs’ come-from-behind 33-27 win against San Diego.

Smith threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, the second to Jeremy Maclin with just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter that trimmed the Chiefs’ deficit to 27-17.

Cairo Santos kicked a 33-yard field goal a few minutes later and Spencer Ware finished off a four-play drive with a touchdown plunge to knot it at 27-27.

Kansas City needed 10 plays to march 75 yards in overtime, and Smith finished off the biggest comeback in franchise history.

Oakland was rewarded for a bold two-point conversion and beat New Orleans 35-34.

Derek Carr converted with a pass to Michael Crabtree for the winning points with 47 seconds left.

Derek Carr hit Seth Roberts for a 10-yard touchdown to get within a point. Rather than taking the conservative option of a conversion to level the scores, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio decided to risk a two-point conversion, and Carr hit Michael Crabtree to put Oakland ahead.

Will Lutz had the chance to snatch back the lead for New Orleans, but his 61-yard field goal attempt to end the game when narrowly left.

Oakland had to overcome a 14-point second-half deficit and a 424-yard, four-touchdown performance by Saints quarterback Drew Brees. He eclipsed 400 yards passing for the 14th time in his career, tying Peyton Manning for the most such performances in NFL history.

Cincinnati’s Mike Nugent kicked a 47-yard field goal with 54 seconds left, lifting the Bengals over the Jets 23-22.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked a career-worst seven times, but threw for 366 yards and a touchdown to A.J. Green, who caught 12 passes for 180 yards.

Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz had 278 yards passing and two touchdowns in a stellar NFL debut as the Eagles beat Cleveland 29-10.

Promoted from No. 3 quarterback to starter just eight days ago, Wentz played mistake-free, completing 22 of 37 passes.

The Browns lost their season opener for the 12th straight year; a setback for a team expecting improvement with new coach Hue Jackson and new quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston bounced back from throwing an early interception to deliver four touchdown passes, leading the Buccaneers to a 31-24 win against Atlanta.

Winston began his second year as a pro by going 23 of 33 for 281 yards, using just about every weapon at his disposal in the matchup between NFC South rivals.

By winning their first game of the season, the Buccaneers moved into the black in their win-loss record for the first time since 2012.

Minnesota scored touchdowns on an interception and a fumble return to beat Tennessee 25-16.

Eric Kendricks returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter and Danielle Hunter scored a 24-yard TD off the fumble return and the Vikings beat the Titans.

The Vikings wound up forcing three turnovers in the span of just under seven minutes and also had two sacks.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading the Packers to a 27-23 victory against Jacksonville.

Baltimore limited Buffalo to just 160 offensive yards for the game and beat the Bills 13-7.

Houston’s Brock Osweiler threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns in his team debut to lead the Texans and their revamped offense to a 23-14 win over Chicago.

Seattle’s Russell Wilson shrugged off an ankle injury to lead the Seahawks in a successful fourth-quarter rally against Miami, hitting Doug Baldwin with a touchdown pass with 31 seconds left to cap a 12-10 victory.

New York’s Eli Manning threw for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Victor Cruz in his first game in nearly two years, as the Giants edged Dallas 20-19.

Detroit’s Matt Prater redeemed himself for a fourth-quarter field goal miss by hitting a 43-yard kick with 8 seconds to give the Lions a 39-35 victory at Indianapolis.