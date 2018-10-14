Pant, Rahane have India bossing West Indies on Day 2

Hyderabad, India (AP) — Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane were closing on centuries as they lifted India to within three runs of West Indies’ first-innings total on day two of the second test on Saturday.

India were 308-4 in reply to West Indies’ first-innings total of 311, and back bossing the match.

Pant was an aggressive 85 not out and Rahane a patient 75 not out at stumps.

They combined for 146 runs at a cracking run rate of 3.8.

Captain Virat Kohli’s dismissal for 45 before tea gave the West Indies the advantage, but Pant and Rahane fought back in style as they defied the visitors for the entire final session.

Pant played his natural attacking game, and hit 10 fours as well as two sixes, allowing Rahane to anchor the other end. India scored 135 runs in the final session.

India were given a rousing start to their innings by Prithvi Shaw.

He lost fellow opener, the out-of-form Lokesh Rahul for 4 in the ninth over, but batted as if he was still in Rajkot as he unleashed attacking strokes all over the park. India’s 50 came up in 47 balls.

Shaw reached his half-century off 39 balls.

After lunch, India lost three wickets as the West Indies fought back with some tight bowling.

Shaw was the first to fall, when he hit the ball straight to cover off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

“I wasn’t trying to hit the ball too hard, just trying to place it in gaps,” the 18-year-old Shaw said. “(But) I played a silly shot to get out. I hit it on the up and didn’t get close to the delivery. I will try not to repeat this mistake again.”

Eight balls later, Cheteshwar Pujara was caught behind on 10 off pacer Shannon Gabriel.

Kohli and Rahane came together to put on 60 runs for the fourth wicket. They were comfortable until 20 minutes before tea, when West Indies captain Holder trapped his counterpart lbw. Kohli asked for DRS but the decision stayed in West Indies’ favor on the umpire’s call.

Pant and Rahane then took control.

Their 50 partnership came off 91 balls, and the 100 off 149 as they scored freely.

In doing so, Pant reached his second half-century off 67 balls.

Rahane scored his 15th half-century off 122 balls, as India crossed 300 in the 77th over.

In the first seesaw day of cricket in this brief series, West Indies began it still batting.

Starting from 295-7 overnight, the West Indies’ innings lasted only 25 more minutes, enough time for Roston Chase to reach his fourth test hundred, a splendid 106 off 189 deliveries.

But Umesh Yadav made light work of the tail to take career-best figures of 6-88.

He bowled Devendra Bishoo for 2, and dismissed Chase and Gabriel off successive deliveries six overs later.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav finished with 3-85.