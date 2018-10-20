Pakistan secure test series win over Australia

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Seamer Mohammad Abbas grabbed a match haul of 10-95 as Pakistan recorded an emphatic 373-run victory over Australia in the second test to clinch the series 1-0 on Friday.

Australia were bowled out for 164 after lunch on the fourth day after given an improbable winning target of 538.

Abbas became the first fast bowler to take 10-for in the 16-year history of cricket tests in the United Arab Emirates. His 17 wickets in the series earned man of the series.

Usman Khawaja, whose herculean century helped Australia salvage a draw in the thrilling first test, couldn’t bat in the second innings after tearing a left knee cartilage in the warmup on Thursday.

Australia sorely missed Khawaja-like grit from any of their batsmen on Friday.

Abbas, defying the slow turning pitch, again jolted the top order with four quick wickets in the first hour on day four. The right-arm seamer then had top scorer Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for 43 after lunch to finish with 5-62 to go along with his first innings effort of 5-33.

Legspinner Yasir Shah ran through the tailenders with 3-45, finishing off the match by having Jon Holland caught in the slips on 3.

“We weren’t up to the challenge with the bat,” Australia captain Tim Paine said. “There’s certainly no sugar coating that we’ve got some real issues with our batting.”

The teams head into a three-match Twenty20 series starting next Wednesday.