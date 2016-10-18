Pakistan hold nerve for 56-run win despite Bravo ton

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan held their nerve for a 56-run victory against the West Indies in their day-night first test with the pink ball on Monday after Darren Bravo made a resilient century.

Bravo’s patient 116 off 249 balls kept Pakistan at bay well into the last session of the fifth and final day before West Indies, chasing 346 runs for victory, were bowled out for 289.

Bravo looked to have achieved a memorable draw — or even worse on Pakistan’s 400th test celebration — before he was smartly snapped by leg-spinner Yasir Shah (2-113) off his own bowling. It was a rare lapse of concentration by Bravo during an innings of more than 6½ hours.

West Indies started the day on 95-2. Bravo featured in half-century stands with Roston Chase (35) and captain Jason Holder (40 not out) in admirable batting resistance — especially after the visitors were routed 3-0 in both the preceding one-day and Twenty20 series.