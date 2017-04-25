Pacquiao says Horn fight will show he’s not done yet

Brisbane, Australia (AP) — Manny Pacquiao says his July 2 world title bout with Jeff Horn is his chance to tell the boxing world “I’m not done yet.”

The 38-year-old Pacquiao, an 11-time champion across eight weight divisions and now a member of the Philippines senate, had intended the WBO world welterweight title fight in Brisbane with 29-year-old school teacher Horn to be a stepping stone to a more lucrative bout with former welterweight world champion Amir Khan. But Pacquiao now says the bout gives him a chance to let the boxing world know he’s still at the top.

“I want to defend my crown and prove I am still there in boxing — I am not done yet in boxing,” Pacquiao told a news conference in Brisbane on Monday. “Despite my business in the office as a senator I am still handling my boxing career.

Boxing is my passion. I started when I was young — it’s part of my life.”

Pacquiao, who has a career record of 59-6-2, said he is still in shape and as good as ever.

“It depends on how you discipline yourself, how you train and prepare yourself,” he said. “It’s a matter of discipline.”

Horn had his first professional fight in 2013 and is 16-0-1 with 11 by KO.