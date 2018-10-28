NZ beat Australia 37-20 to sweep Bledisloe Cup series

Yokohama, Japan (AP) – New Zealand beat Australia 37-20 in the third Bledisloe Cup test in Yokohama on Saturday to sweep the three-match series, but the Wallabies gave some hope to teams which will face the defending champion All Blacks in the World Cup in Japan next year.

While the All Blacks led throughout the match and won by five tries to two, the Wallabies still found some vulnerability which will educate potential World Cup opponents.

The start and end of the match belonged to the All Blacks, who had their best moment in a mixed performance when they created a set-piece try to flyhalf Beauden Barrett in the 58th minute. Another try to winger Rieko Ioane, created by a between-the-legs pass from Barrett, showed the flyhalf has lost none of his creativity.

But the middle of the match, the section on either side of halftime, belonged to the Wallabies who showed that under consistent pressure the New Zealand defence can be suspect.

The All Blacks benefited once more from superior fitness and depth. They went to their bench and gained strength while the Wallabies went to theirs and forfeited some quality. The All Blacks were able to rely on the strength of their set piece when it mattered, placing Australia under pressure at lineouts and scrums where they weakened as the match went on.

Australia showed they could test New Zealand when they held on to the ball, which they did much more successfully than in the first two tests of the series, which New Zealand won 38-13 and 40-12. By doing so, Australia scored a brilliant try through winger Sefa Naivalu immediately before halftime to cut the All Blacks’ lead to 17-10 at the break.

But an 80-minute performance again eluded Australia who lacked the clinical touch the All Blacks brought to the late stages of the game.

The sin-binning of hooker Tolu Latu late in the match for a silly push on his All Blacks opposite also cost the Wallabies and they conceded two tries in his absence.

“You’re not allowed to strike someone in the face so it was pretty dumb too, wasn’t it,” All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said. “If you do dumb things, you get dumb reactions.”

The All Blacks again showed an ability to exploit Wallaby lapses.

“I felt we were just able to control the game, we were a good enough side,” All Blacks captain Kieran Read said. “You’ve got to play what the game presents and the scoreboard went out way early.

“We tried to maintain that bit of a buffer and make them chase the game. We showed some great patience with the ball and connected well together.”