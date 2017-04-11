NHL playoffs open Wednesday with 5 series starting

New York (AP) – Armed with playoff experience and facing a first-round opponent lacking it, the NHL-best Washington Capitals are again favored to come out of the East. The Capitals face the Toronto Maple Leafs and the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have home-ice advantage against the rival Columbus Blue Jackets on the Metropolitan Division side. On the Atlantic side, the division champion Montreal Canadiens face the wild-card New York Rangers, and the Ottawa Senators have home ice against the Boston Bruins.

In the West, the Central Division champion Chicago Blackhawks open against the wild-card Nashville Predators, and the Minnesota Wild have home-ice advantage against former coach Mike Yeo and the St. Louis Blues. On the Pacific side, the division champion Anaheim Ducks face the wild-card Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers have home ice against the defending Western Conference champion San Jose Sharks.

The playoffs start in Ottawa and Montreal on Wednesday with the Canadiens back in the playoffs against the Rangers and the Senators hosting the Bruins. Expect tension for Montreal and New York after the teams met in a contentious 2014 Eastern Conference final.

Also Wednesday, the Penguins host the Blue Jackets, Wild host the Blues and Oilers host the Sharks.

The Capitals and Maple Leafs start Thursday in Washington, the Blackhawks host the Predators and Ducks host the Flames.