Newcastle give ailing Benitez a lift by beating Swansea 1-0

Swansea, Wales (AP) — Newcastle gave ailing manager Rafa Benitez something to cheer by beating Swansea 1-0 on Sunday, spoiling Renato Sanches’ first experience of the English Premier League.

Having earlier cleared a shot off his own goal line, Jamaal Lascelles headed home the winner from a corner in the 77th minute as Newcastle picked up a second straight victory.

The 57-year-old Benitez wasn’t at Liberty Stadium after having a procedure on Monday to address an infection resulting from an earlier hernia operation. He had been in such pain this week that he hadn’t been able to travel to training.

Sanches made his debut for Swansea after joining on loan from Bayern Munich in a surprise transfer on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The Portugal midfielder endured a difficult start to life in the Premier League, battling hard but often giving away possession before being substituted in the 69th minute.

The 20-year-old Sanches was being talked about as Portugal’s natural heir to Cristiano Ronaldo after helping his national team win last year’s European Championship title, where he won the Young Player of the Tournament award. He joined Bayern on one of the richest contracts in Bundesliga history, for a transfer fee that could climb to about $90 million, but struggled for game time last season.

Frank de Boer’s position as Crystal Palace manager looked in more jeopardy on Sunday after his team lost 1-0 at Burnley for a fourth straight defeat to open the Premier League season.

The goal that could hasten the departure of De Boer was shambolic from Palace’s point of view, with Lee Chung-yong’s back-pass from the halfway line pounced on by Chris Wood in the third minute.

The New Zealand striker shot first-time from 35 yards past Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, who was stranded outside his area, for his second goal in as many games since joining from second-tier Leeds. Wood was making his home debut for Burnley.

Palace are the first English top-flight team since Preston in 1924 to lose their opening four matches of a season without scoring.