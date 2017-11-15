New Zealand win 28-23 to continue stranglehold over France

Lyon, France (AP) — New Zealand continued their stranglehold over France with a hard-fought 28-23 away win on Tuesday.

Although the match did not hold test match status, it was effectively a 12th straight success over the French and followed Saturday’s 38-18 test win. France have not beaten the All Blacks since an away win in 2009 and not at home since 2000.

“You’re always disappointed when you lose like this. New Zealand were a level above us technically,” France coach Guy Noves said. “I’m happy with what he showed tonight. All the lads are spent. We knew it would be a very hard game.”

Flanker Liam Squire and uncapped right winger Matt Duffie scored tries as the All Blacks twice led in the first half.

But right winger Gabriel Lacroix, one of six uncapped players in the France side, scored two of his own as Les Bleus led 15-14 at halftime.

“We all fought for each other out there,” Lacroix said. “We have mixed feelings. We didn’t win, but it was an encouraging performance.”

New Zealand stepped it up after the break, with Patrick Tuipulotu and center Ngani Laumape showing great strength on their tries.

With a little more than 10 minutes left, the home side were given a lifeline when New Zealand center Jack Goodhue was sinbinned for a cynical tackle off the ball as France attacked near the line.

France made the extra man count as flanker Sekou Macalou made a brilliant run down the left and, after he was just tackled just near the line, center Henry Chavancy picked up the loose ball and touched down.

Plisson missed the conversion, leaving New Zealand five points ahead with six minutes to go.

Coach Steve Hansen’s side held out in the closing moments.

“There were periods where the French got momentum and they defended their hearts out,” Hansen said. “All in all mission accomplished.”

Since winning the Rugby World Cup two years ago, New Zealand have lost only three tests and drawn one.

Hansen’s team also featured new players and a captain — No. 8 Luke Whitelock — with only one test cap.

Still, France did have experience with flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc (61 caps) and lock Yoann Maestri (59).