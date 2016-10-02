New Zealand trail India by 188 in 2nd test

Kolkata, India (AP) — Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished on 5-33 as India reduced New Zealand to 128-7 in 34 overs at stumps on Saturday to take control of the second test.

New Zealand trail by 188 runs after India’s first innings of 316.

It was Kumar’s fourth five-wicket haul in test cricket. BJ Watling and Jeetan Patel were the unbeaten batsmen on 12 and 5, respectively.

More than two hours were lost due to a passing rain shower, which triggered an early tea. Wet patches and a slight drizzle didn’t allow play to resume until 4 p.m. local time. Even then, only 9.2 overs were bowled after the restart as poor light hampered further play.

It was enough for Kumar to exploit the greenish pitch and helpful conditions. He had Ross Taylor (36) caught at first slip. Then, four overs later, he trapped Mitchell Santner (11) leg before wicket and bowled Matt Henry (0) off successive deliveries.

He missed his hat trick though, as New Zealand lost 3-43 in the restricted session. Overall, 27 overs were lost on the day. The visitors will be feeling hard done by, especially after a controversial lbw decision against Luke Ronchi when he was looking to rebuild the innings.

The freshness in the pitch after a short rain shower was used to devastating effect by the Indian pacers.

“A lot of us were quite surprised when we saw the grass on the wicket,” Ronchi said. “The spinners haven’t turned it as much as we thought. That’s test cricket and you have to learn from it, play the right balls and do the right things to not get out.”

Earlier, India resumed overnight on 239-7.

Wriddhiman Saha (54 not out) struck an aggressive third test fifty to help India reach 316 in 104.5 overs and wrest the initiative from New Zealand. He put on 41 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (14) for the eighth wicket and a further 35 runs for the final wicket with his Bengal teammate Mohammed Shami (14).

With his maiden fifty on home soil — and at a ground where he plays domestic cricket for Bengal — Saha turned the match in India’s favor.

“I like it when my runs help the team. We initially thought of getting to 270-280 and, if all was going well, to aim for 300-plus,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Neil Wagner (2-57), Mitchell Santner (1-83) and Trent Boult (2-46) took the wickets for the Black Caps in the session.