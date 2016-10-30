New Zealand collapse to 79 all out as India win ODI series

Visakhapatnam, India (AP) — New Zealand were bowled out for just 79 runs in 23.1 overs in the final one-day international on Saturday as India won the five-match series 3-2.

Leg spinner Amit Mishra took 5-18 as the Black Caps lost eight wickets for 16 runs to collapse to their lowest ODI total against India.

Mishra took the man of the match and series awards with 15 wickets overall.

“I was tense after the first two overs. But MS (Dhoni) told me to bowl for wickets. And they didn’t stop coming after the first one,” the 33-year-old Mishra said.

Chasing their first ODI series win on Indian soil, after the hosts’ 269-6, New Zealand got off to a bad start. Umesh Yadav (1-28) bowled Martin Guptill (0) in the first over.

Tom Latham (19) and captain Kane Williamson (27) added 28 runs for the second wicket, before Latham was caught at mid-on as he lobbed a rising delivery from Jasprit Bumrah (1-16).

Ross Taylor put on 35 runs with Williamson for the third wicket. The skipper was caught on 19 at long-off after going for a big shot against Axar Patel (2-9) in the 15th over.

The New Zealand batting then collapsed.

Dhoni completed a smart catch off Taylor off Mishra in the 16th over. Two balls later, the leg spinner bowled BJ Watling for a duck with a googly.

At the other end, debutant Jayant Yadav (1-8) picked his maiden ODI wicket when he trapped Corey Anderson (0) lbw off the last ball of the 19th over. Within the space of next five balls, the visitors lost another two wickets.

Mishra bowled James Neesham and then four balls later Tim Southee was stumped by Dhoni. Two overs later, Mishra completed his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket, as Ish Sodhi’s skier was caught by Ajinkya Rahane.

India completed their massive win when Patel bowled Mitchell Santner in the 24th over. The visitors collapsed from 63-2 in the space of 51 balls.

“Losing eight wickets for 20-odd on any wicket is unacceptable,” Williamson said. “We expected more fight from the batsmen. We needed partnerships but never got them. It was an incredibly disappointing performance and there are no excuses.”

It was the shortest innings — in terms of overs faced — for New Zealand in ODI cricket where they have been bowled out. It was also the highest margin of defeat against India in terms of runs.

“The spinners have bowled well in this series but they got more assistance here. This was an exceptional performance,” said Dhoni.

Earlier, India opted to bat first and scored 269-6.

Rohit Sharma top-scored with 70 runs, including five fours and three sixes, with Virat Kohli hitting 65.