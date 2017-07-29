Nationals rout Brewers, Blue Jays beat A’s in 10 innings

Washington (AP) — The Washington Nationals tied a franchise record with eight home runs, including two apiece by Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, while Max Scherzer pitched six innings of three-hit ball in a 15-2 rout of the fading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Washington matched two major league records in a seven-run third inning: Most consecutive home runs (four) and most home runs in an inning (five).

After Harper connected off Michael Blazek (0-1) in the first inning, Brian Goodwin started the long-ball barrage in the third with a two-run drive. Wilmer Difo, Harper and Zimmerman followed with long home runs.

The eight home runs tied the franchise mark set in July 1978 by the Montreal Expos against Atlanta.

BLUE JAYS 8, ATHLETICS 4, 10 INNINGS

Toronto — Steve Pearce hit a game-winning grand slam in the 10th inning as Toronto beat Oakland to complete a four-game sweep.

Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks (3-2) walked the bases loaded with two outs before Pearce hooked a 3-2 pitch down the left field line and into the second deck.

Kendrys Morales, who hit a game-winning homer in the ninth inning Wednesday, had two more home runs Thursday. Morales connected off Sean Manaea in the fifth and added a tying blast off Blake Treinen in the ninth, the 19th multihomer game of his career.

Josh Donaldson also homered for Toronto, hitting a solo blast in the first.

CUBS 6, WHITE SOX 3

Chicago — Kyle Schwarber homered twice and drove in four runs as the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox for their third consecutive victory.

Anthony Rizzo also connected and Jon Lester pitched seven effective innings as the Cubs improved to 11-2 since the All-Star break. The NL Central leaders also increased their advantage over the second-place Brewers to 1 1/2 games ahead of their big series this weekend in Milwaukee.

YANKEES 6, RAYS 5, 11 INNINGS

New York — Shortstop Adeiney Hechavarria and second baseman Tim Beckham watched Gary Sanchez’s playable grounder bounce between them on the left side of the infield for a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning before Brett Gardner homered leading off the 11th as New York beat Tampa Bay for their fourth straight win.

Gardner tripled to the left-center wall off Alex Colome leading off the ninth, but Clint Frazier hit a soft grounder to third and AL home run leader Aaron Judge flied to right.

Sanchez hit a two-hopper between Hechavarria and Beckham, but the two infielders looked at each other as the ball bounced into the outfield and Gardner scored.

Gardner then homered, his career-high 18th, in the 11th off rookie Andrew Kittredge (0-1), who lost in his first big league decision.

PADRES 7, METS 5

San Diego — Manuel Margot came within a triple of the cycle while fellow rookie Dusty Coleman hit his first major league home run, leading San Diego past New York.

Luis Perdomo (5-5) got the victory after pitching into the seventh. Brad Hand earned his fifth save and ran his scoreless streak to 18 1/3 innings.

Margot drove in three runs, a career high for the former Boston prospect.

Coleman, the 30-year-old minor league veteran, was promoted this week when shortstop Erick Aybar got hurt. He hit a three-run home run that made it 7-1 in the fifth.

The Mets lost for the third time in nine games despite Jay Bruce’s 26th home run, a two-run blow off Jose Torres that drew them to 7-5 in a four-run seventh.

INDIANS 2, ANGELS 1

Cleveland — Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high eight innings while Francisco Lindor singled to break a tie in the seventh as Cleveland beat Los Angeles for its seventh consecutive victory.

Cleveland is on its longest winning streak of the season and is a season-high 10 games over .500.

Bauer (9-8) struck out six and allowed seven hits. Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 18th save. JC Ramirez (9-9) took the loss.

MARLINS 4, REDS 1

Miami — Chris O’Grady looked like a much different pitcher against Cincinnati than he did five days ago.

O’Grady pitched seven scoreless innings to help Miami beat the Reds to open a four-game series.

O’Grady (2-1) allowed five hits. He struck out five and walked two. It was a much stronger outing against the Reds after allowing three runs and six walks in 4 2/3 innings against them five days ago.

Derek Dietrich, who drove in five of Miami’s franchise-record 22 runs in a win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, homered and knocked in three.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, CARDINALS 0

St. Louis — J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings as Arizona beat St. Louis.

The Diamondbacks won their third game out of four, improved to 59-43 and snapped the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak.

Godley (4-4) reversed a trend of two poor outings, with the best performance of his 14-start career.

Cardinals starter Luke Weaver (0-1), who was recalled from the minors after Adam Wainwright (back) was placed on the disabled list, was burned by two walks immediately in front of the Martinez grand slam.