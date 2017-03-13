Nadal opens bid for 4th Indian Wells title with 2-set win

Indian Wells, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Nadal began his bid for a fourth title at the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Guido Pella on Sunday.

The No. 5-seeded Nadal is in a tough section of the draw at the hard-court tournament, facing possible matchups against Roger Federer in the fourth round and Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. All three had first-round draws and were in second-round action Sunday.

No. 2 Djokovic faced Kyle Edmund of Britain later, with Federer scheduled to face Stephane Robert of France at night — a day after No. 1 Andy Murray was stunned by 129th-ranked qualifier Vasek Pospisil.

In other matches, No. 4 Kei Nishikori defeated Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4, No. 12 Grigor Dimitrov eliminated Mikhail Youzhny 6-4, 6-0, and No. 18 Alexander Zverev got past Facundo Bagnis 7-6 (10), 6-3.

In women’s third-round action, 17-year-old American wild-card entry Kayla Day nearly pulled off a major upset but eventually lost to reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. Day is ranked 175th, Muguruza is ranked No. 7.

Elsewhere, 11th-seeded Johanna Konta was edged by No. 21 Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1), two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova beat No. 26 Roberta Vinci 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, and No. 15 Timea Bacsinszky defeated No. 18 Kiki Bertens 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (8).