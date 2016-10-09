Murray, Dimitrov ease through to China Open final

Andy Murray of Britain gestures during his semi final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Beijing (AP) — Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov eased into the final of the China Open on Saturday — one of them without playing.

Top-seeded Murray beat fifth-seeded David Ferrer 6-2, 6-3 to reach his ninth final of the season, while Dimitrov advanced with a walkover against third-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada.

Murray lost his serve to go 2-1 down before winning five straight games to take the opening set.

He has yet to drop a set this week.

Murray, who took over the No. 1 seeding when Novak Djokovic withdrew, is at the China Open for the third time, and has improved each time: He reached the quarterfinals on debut, and the semifinals in 2014.

Dimitrov had a walkover against Raonic, who injured his ankle during his quarterfinal victory against Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday.

Murray leads Dimitrov 7-3 in head-to-head meetings.

On the women’s side, Johanna Konta assured herself of a place in the next WTA top-10 rankings — the first British woman to do so since Jo Durie in 1984 — after defeating Madison Keys in three sets.

The 11th-seeded Konta beat eighth-seeded Keys 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4 with the American winning only 37 percent of points on her second service.

Ranked 14th, Konta faces Agnieszka Radwanska in the final. The third-seeded Pole beat 16th-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 7-6 (3), 6-3.

