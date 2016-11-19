Murray beats Wawrinka, advances to semifinals at ATP finals

London (AP) — Andy Murray kept hold of the No. 1 ranking for at least another day.

The Wimbledon champion qualified for the semifinals of the ATP finals on Friday by beating Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-2.

Murray, who needs to do better than Novak Djokovic this weekend to finish the season as the top-ranked player, broke Wawrinka late in the first set and twice at the start of the second.

“I feel like my game is in a good place,” Murray said. “Played much better today than I did a couple days ago. Physically I feel good. So looking forward to the weekend.”

Murray took over the No. 1 ranking at the Paris Masters this month, but Djokovic can grab it back if the second-ranked Serb does better at the season-ending tournament. Djokovic has already qualified for the semifinals.

Murray will next face Milos Raonic on Saturday, while Djokovic meets Kei Nishikori.

“(Raonic) obviously serves big, goes for his shots. He moves forward when he has the chance. I think he probably likes the conditions here. It’s a little bit quicker,” Murray said. “You don’t normally get loads of opportunities against the big servers. Then it comes down to when you do get those chances, whether you take them or not.”

Murray has won all six of his meetings with Raonic this year, including a straight-sets victory in the Wimbledon final.

“I’ve created a few opportunities in the matches. When they’ve come, I’ve been pretty clinical,” Murray said. “I’ll need to be the same tomorrow if I want to win.”

In Friday’s late match, Marin Cilic beat Nishikori 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 after the semifinal spots had already been decided.

In an early match at the O2 Arena, Murray’s brother Jamie ensured he will finish the year the as the top-ranked doubles player, along with partner Bruno Soares.

“Regardless of what happens over the weekend, we can look back on this year and be very proud of what we’ve done as a family,” Andy Murray said.