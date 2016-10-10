Mortaza leads with bat and ball as Bangladesh beat England

Dhaka, Bangladesh (AP) — Captain Mashrafe Mortaza inspired Bangladesh to a 34-run victory against England in the second one-day international on Sunday.

Mortaza hit a 29-ball 44 as Bangladesh accelerated to 238-8 in testing conditions and then claimed 4-29 to bowl out England for 204 in 44.4 overs.

“I backed myself when I was batting,” Mortaza said. “But I am more happy to contribute with bowling, especially when (the) wicket wasn’t gripping much.”

The three-match series is now tied at 1-1.

Mahmudullah set the platform for Mashrafe with a superb 75.

Jos Buttler scored a run-a-ball 57 for England, while Jonny Bairstow made 35. Adil Rashid (33 not out) refused to give up, adding two significant partnerships after his team were reduced to 132-8.

Bangladesh held their nerve as Mortaza fittingly sealed the deal with the wicket of last man Jake Ball.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took 3-47.

“I think we were a bit tentative about it as a side, we wanted to come out on the front foot and take it on,” Buttler said. “We thought that was chaseable, we bowled well up front but it was a good wicket and 240 was attainable.”

England found themselves vulnerable on a pitch that was slower than the one used in the first match at the same Shere Bangla National Stadium, which England won by 21 runs on Friday.

Mortaza admirably moved the ball both ways to spark the top-order collapse. He made the initial breakthrough with the wicket of James Vince (5).

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who opened the bowling, dismissed Ben Duckett through the gate for a duck. Mortaza then struck twice, dismissing Jason Roy (13) and Ben Stokes (0).

England were reduced to 26-4 but Buttler and Bairstow combined for a 79-run partnership. It came to an end after Bairstow’s expansive drive against Ahmed cost his wicket.

But the biggest blow for England came when Ahmed won a video review to remove Buttler leg before wicket, after the batsman tried to flick a length ball. Amid jubilant celebrations by Bangladesh fielders, Buttler appeared angered by something that had been said and was slow to leave the pitch.

“I was just disappointed in the way they celebrated, it’s an emotional game,” Buttler said, referring to a heated exchange with Mahmudullah after his dismissal. “It’s been tough, we had high hopes of winning and going 2-0.”

At 132-8, victory looked unlikely despite more than 20 overs still to be bowled. Rashid gave England fresh hope, adding 27 with David Willey (9) before sharing 45 runs off 37 balls with Jake Ball (28 off 22).

Mortaza broke the resistance to help his side stay alive in the series.

Earlier, Mahmudullah held together the innings after England captain Buttler opted to bowl first.

Mortaza’s late surge helped give the Bangladesh bowlers something to defend. He added 69 runs off eight overs with Nasir Hossain after Bangladesh found themselves on 169-7.

Fast bowler Chris Woakes had used short balls to good effect to remove the two openers — Tamim Iqbal (14) and Imrul Kayes (11).

Ball dismissed Sabbir Rahman (3) to leave Bangladesh 39-3 before Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim combined for a 50-run partnership.

Rahim played an injudicious pull off Ball to throw away his wicket, leaving Mahmudullah to dig in deep.

Mahmudullah hit six fours in his 88-ball knock before giving away his wicket while trying to paddle-sweep against leg-spinner Rashid.

Mortaza smashed a six on only the second ball he faced. He hit two fours and three sixes before being run out on the penultimate ball.

Mosaddek Hossain contributed 29, while Nasir Hossain was 27 not out.

Fast bowlers Woakes and Ball, and leg-spinner Rashid, claimed two wickets apiece.