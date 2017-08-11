MLB: Dickerson’s 3-run homer leads Rays over Indians

St. Petersburg, Florida (AP) — Corey Dickerson’s three-run homer in the eighth inning carried the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night.

Dickerson’s two-out blast off Nick Goody (1-2), his 22nd, came after Adeiny Hechavarria singled and Jesus Sucre was hit by a pitch.

Tommy Hunter (2-2) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Blake Snell to get the win. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 34th save in 39 opportunities.

Francisco Lindor opened the game with a double and scored on Jose Ramirez’s single. It was the only run for the AL Central-leading Indians off Snell, who gave up four hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Snell (0-6, 4.69 ERA) made his 15th start, the most of any winless pitcher in the majors this season.

Logan Morrison drove in Tampa Bay’s first run with a single in the fifth.

BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 0

Toronto — Marco Estrada and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, Jose Bautista hit a solo home run and Toronto beat New York.

Estrada (5-7) pitched seven innings to win for the first time in 13 starts. The right-hander came in 0-5 with a 7.39 ERA since beating Texas on May 27.

Ryan Tepera worked the eighth and Roberto Osuna finished.

Bautista hit a two-out drive off Chasen Shreve in the seventh. It was his 36th career homer against New York, breaking a tie with Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria for the most by an active player.

Making his second start for the Yankees, Sonny Gray (6-7) allowed three runs, two of them earned, in six innings. He walked four and struck out six. Acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline, Gray lost at Cleveland in his Yankees debut.

NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 2

Washington — Brian Goodwin had two hits, including a home run leading off the eighth inning, and Washington rallied past Miami.

Goodwin broke a 2-2 tie when he connected on a 1-0 fastball from Junichi Tazawa (1-2) for his 13th homer of the season and second RBI of the night.

Ryan Madson (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Sean Doolittle worked around a one-out double by Miguel Rojas in the ninth for his seventh save since coming to Washington.

Andrew Stevenson made a diving catch along the left field foul line with a runner on third to save a hit for the game’s final out.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 39th home run of the season for the Marlins.

METS 10, PHILLIES 0

Philadelphia — Jacob deGrom pitched brilliantly until leaving in the seventh inning due to a contusion on his right triceps after being hit on a line drive by Nick Williams, and New York homered four times in a rout of Philadelphia.

DeGrom (13-5) gave up four hits in 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and no walks. He improved to 9-2 with a 1.82 ERA in his last 11 starts while upping his career mark against Philadelphia to 6-0 with a 2.10 ERA in 10 starts.

The 29-year-old right-hander initially smiled when manager Terry Collins came out to check on his star pitcher after Williams’ hard shot drilled deGrom on the back of his right arm just above the elbow. But deGrom never threw a warmup pitch nor appeared to protest Collins’ decision to take him out. The Mets got good news when X-rays were negative.

Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer off Vince Velasquez (2-7) and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Neil Walker had four hits with a homer and Michael Conforto and Curtis Granderson also went deep as the Mets continued their power surge at Citizens Bank Park, where they have launched 51 long balls in their last 23 games.

PIRATES 7, TIGERS 5

Detroit — Rookie Josh Bell hit his 20th home run and drove in three runs, leading Pittsburgh past Detroit.

Gerrit Cole (10-8) allowed six hits and three earned runs in eight innings, his longest outing of the season. He improved to 3-1 since the All-Star break and is 6-3 in his last 10 starts. Felipe Rivero closed for his 11th save. Drew VerHagen (0-2) took the loss.

Sean Rodriguez of the Pirates had a run-scoring single in the second to make it 2-2. Rodriguez hit a solo homer in the eighth for his fourth of the season.

A run-scoring double by Victor Martinez and an RBI groundout by James McCann produced two runs in the ninth for Detroit.

REDS 10, PADRES 3

Cincinnati — Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, ending left-hander Brad Hand’s long scoreless streak and rallying Cincinnati over San Diego.

San Diego took a 3-2 lead into the seventh, leaving Dinelson Lamet in line for a fourth straight victory. The Padres’ best reliever of late let it get away.

The Reds loaded the bases against Kirby Yates (2-3) and Hand, who had a streak of 24 scoreless innings. Gennett’s third career grand slam made it 6-3, the first runs allowed by Hand since June 10.

Eugenio Suarez homered two pitches later. Zack Cozart and Joey Votto added homers in the eighth, with Votto’s solo shot extending his hitting streak to a season-high 15 games.