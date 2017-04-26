Misbah smashes 6s as Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets

Kingston, Jamaica (AP) — Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq smashed two straight sixes Tuesday to give his team a seven-wicket victory over West Indies shortly after lunch on the fifth day of the first test.

Chasing only 32 for victory, the visitors ended on 36-3 in their second innings after an early scare on 7-2. Both openers went cheaply — first Ahmed Shehzad (6) caught behind off Shannon Gabriel, and then Azhar Ali (1) after hitting the ball onto his stumps to Alzarri Joseph’s delivery.

Pakistan went to lunch at 13-2 and needing another 19 runs. While the result was never really in doubt, West Indies claimed one more wicket as Younis Khan, who reached 10,000 test runs in the first innings, was the third man out. Devendra Bishoo trapped Younis leg before wicket for 6.

Misbah had clearly had enough. He came out in the fifth over after lunch, blocked his first ball and then let rip with two straight sixes against Bishoo as Pakistan went 1-0 ahead in their pursuit of a first test series win in the Caribbean.

Earlier, West Indies resumed the final day on 93-4 and still trailing by 28 runs. The hosts survived just under 25 overs to be all out for 152, losing their last six wickets in a disastrous morning session for only 59 more runs.

Some wickets went too easily. Vishaul Singh was out for 9 after the left-hander exercised far too much caution in leaving the ball, only to see Mohammad Amir’s delivery cut in sharply and send his off-stump flying.

Pakistan legspinner Yasir Shah cleaned up the innings with two more wickets for 6-63 and was man-of-the-match with 8-154 overall.

Kieran Powell was the top scorer for West Indies, out for 49 in the penultimate over on Monday.

West Indies scored 286 in their first innings and Pakistan replied with 407 for a 121-run first-innings lead, with Misbah running out of partners on 99, one short of his 11th test century.

But Misbah did at least reach 5,000 test runs during the first innings. Both he and Younis are retiring from test cricket at the end of the three-match series against West Indies.

The second test starts Sunday in Bridgetown, Barbados.