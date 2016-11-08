McCollum matches career high, Blazers beat Grizzlies 100-94

Memphis, Tennessee (AP) — Damian Lillard had his lowest-scoring game of the season. CJ McCollum made up the difference by matching the best game of his NBA career.

McCollum scored 37 points, 16 in the fourth quarter, to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 100-94 on Sunday.

He had 10 straight Portland points in the closing minutes put the game away, and also matched his career best with six 3-pointers. Lillard added 19 points and seven assists, and Maurice Harkless finished with 18 points.

“He was big-time,” Lillard said of McCollum. “That’s who he is. We see him get hot like that all the time. … As a point guard, and as somebody that knows how capable he is of taking over a game, you go to it.”

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 21 points, and Mike Conley added 16 points and seven assists. Zach Randolph had 15 points and seven rebounds.

The game was close with 13 lead changes and 12 ties before Portland pulled away late behind McCollum hitting 6 of 9 shots in the fourth.

The Utah Jazz had a 114-109 win over the Knicks, with Gordon Hayward scoring 28 points in his season debut and George Hill contributing 23 points and nine assists.

Hayward had been sidelined since breaking his right ring finger in training camp. He led the team in scoring last season, averaging nearly 20 points.

Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis each had 28 for the Knicks, and Derrick Rose added 18 as New York slipped to its third loss in four games.

Rudy Gay scored 23 against his former team, helping the Sacramento Kings to a 96-91 win over the Toronto Raptors to end a four-game losing streak.

The Dallas Mavericks won the first time this season, with Harrison Barnes scoring a career-high 34 points in the 86-75 overtime victory against Milwaukee.

Barnes, who left Golden State to sign a $94 million, four-year contract with the Mavericks in the offseason, has scored at least 30 points twice this season after hitting the mark only once in his four years with the Warriors.

His 20-foot jumper opened the scoring in overtime, and the depleted Mavericks (1-5) never trailed after that. The Bucks scored just one point in the extra period.

The Mavericks played without starters Dirk Nowitzki (right Achilles soreness) and Deron Williams (left calf strain).

Elsewhere, the Nuggets had a 123-107 win over an injury-depleted Boston Celtics and the Lakers moved ab9ove .500 for only the second time in nearly three years with a 119-108 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics, missing regular starters Jae Crowder (left ankle sprain) and Al Horford (concussion), left the floor to a loud chorus of boos.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 24 of his season-high 30 points in the opening quarter for Denver.

At Los Angeles, the Lakers (4-3) held off the Suns down the stretch despite Devin Booker’s career-high 39 points.

It was Los Angeles’ third victory in its last 14 meetings with the Suns, who have lost five of seven.

Other than its season-opening victory last month, Los Angeles hadn’t had a winning record since the franchise was 10-9 on Dec. 6, 2013.