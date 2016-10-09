Masterful All Blacks hammer Springboks 57-15

Durban, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand swept aside the Aaron Smith scandal, and South Africa, to equal the top-tier record for consecutive test victories with a 57-15 hammering of their old rivals in the final round of the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The masterful All Blacks scored a record nine tries to none from the Springboks, put 45 points past the Boks in the second half, and won the last 20 minutes 35-0 for their heaviest win in the 95-year rivalry.

It sets New Zealand up for a record-breaking 18th straight victory when they play Australia in two weeks, but away from that winning streak, the compelling Kings Park performance will resound through rugby all on its own.

“Confidence is a massive thing,” coach Steve Hansen said. “This team is very confident, full of confidence in their own abilities without being arrogant. We work hard on trying to play a good brand of rugby and at the same time win test matches. At the moment it’s working for us.”

It gave New Zealand a sixth bonus-point win out of six games in the southern hemisphere tournament. Rugby’s world champions and top-ranked team had already won the tournament with rounds to spare, their 14th southern hemisphere title in 21 attempts.

Scrumhalf TJ Perenara — starting in place of Smith, who was suspended for the game for misconduct — scored two tries, as did winger Israel Dagg, and flyhalf Beauden Barrett. New Zealand kept coming and coming, with fullback Ben Smith and replacements Codie Taylor and Liam Squire adding late tries, with Squire’s after the final hooter.

South Africa could muster only five penalties from Morne Steyn. At the end, Springboks fans applauded as the All Blacks, the enemy, took a lap of honor around the field.

Before the game, the controversy over Smith’s encounter with a woman in an airport toilet last month, and his exit from the tour of South Africa, threatened to undermine the All Blacks’ preparations.

New Zealand responded with a 17th straight win, and possibly this team’s best, continuing a run that began in August 2015 and equaling the record set by New Zealand in 1965-69 and 2013-14, and South Africa in 1997-98.

This squad, verging on unbeatable when at its best, might deserve to hold the record outright after Saturday.

“They’re a team that wants to get better and do things other teams haven’t done,” Hansen said.

New Zealand’s record margin of victory — eclipsing the 36 in 2003 at Loftus Versfeld — could have been even bigger at Kings Park if not for a couple of uncharacteristic errors on attack early in the first half and an off-night from the kicking tee by Barrett.

That mattered little. The lethal All Blacks attacking unit surged to score seven of their tries in the second half, bettering their previous highest score against South Africa, 55 in 1997.

Once the All Blacks got into their stride, South Africa could barely get the ball off them and couldn’t stop them. The hosts missed 33 tackles, New Zealand missed two.

South Africa aren’t the only team to find the All Blacks on another level over the last five years, but this performance underlined more than most the gap between them and the rest.

“They’re just so much better,” South Africa coach Allister Coetzee said. “On and off the field, they are just in a better class. They are world class. We are really hurting. Almost to the extent that we feel very embarrassed for the last 20 minutes.”

In Saturday’s other Rugby Championship match, Australia pounced on Argentinian errors to ground out an underwhelming 33-21 win at Twickenham in London.

Runners-up was a better-than-expected result for the Wallabies after they started the championship with two hidings from New Zealand, who relieved them of the title a month ago.

Argentina gave up home advantage for a bigger box office at Twickenham, but the just over half-full crowd of 48,500 was not much more than Mendoza’s capacity, and the Pumas looked like they missed their inspirational home crowd.

They dominated possession, territory, and passing stats, and forced the Wallabies to make more than twice the number of tackles, but they were the architects of their own demise with knock-ons and poor passes, and gifted all four of Australia’s tries.