Marlins record 22-10 win vs Texas, Darvish; Beltre 3 hits

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marlins leadoff hitter Dee Gordon homered on the first pitch thrown by Yu Darvish, and things got no better for the Texas Rangers as Miami set a franchise record for runs in a 22-10 victory Wednesday night.

Christian Yelich hit a solo homer in the first for the Marlins, and Marcell Ozuna’s three-run triple in the fourth made it 9-2 to chase Darvish (6-9). J.T. Realmuto and Giancarlo Stanton later went deep, Stanton’s 468-foot drive in the eighth being his majors-leading 33rd homer.

Adrian Beltre homered and had two doubles, giving the Rangers third baseman 2,996 career hits before he was ejected from the game while waiting on deck to bat again in the eighth.

When second-base umpire and crew chief Gerry Davis motioned for Beltre to get closer to the on-deck circle, Beltre instead dragged the large plastic piece marking the circle closer to him. Manager Jeff Banister also got tossed after coming out to argue the decision.

Yelich finished 4 for 5 with a homer and three doubles, a night after homering with two doubles. The Marlins had 22 hits, and their last four runs came in the ninth when backup catcher Brett Nicholas pitched for Texas.

The miserable outing by Darvish came in his last start before Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline amid speculation that the All-Star right-hander from Japan could be dealt to another team. Darvish, who can be a free agent after the season, struck out five but allowed a career-high 10 runs and nine hits in 3 2-3 innings.

Miami sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine times in the top of the fourth that took more than a half-hour to play. Realmuto greeted reliever Jeremy Jeffress with a two-run homer that scored Ozuna, the last of 10 batters Darvish faced in his last inning.

Darvish is 0-5 with a 5.81 ERA over his last eight starts. That is the longest losing streak in his career.

Beltre went deep to start the Texas fourth against Jose Urena (9-4), who allowed five runs with five strikeouts and four walks while pitching into the sixth.

With his 1,095 extra-base hits, Beltre overtook Dave Winfield for 21st all-time. His 604 doubles pushed him past Cal Ripken Jr. for 15th on that list, and his 454 homers rank 38th.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Right-handed reliever Kyle Barraclough was put on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder impingement. He threw a scoreless inning in Texas on Monday.

Rangers: C Robinson Chirinos, out since spraining his left ankle in a collision at the plate Sunday, said he felt good after he did some catching drills and ran some before the game. Chirinos could be back in the lineup Friday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Chris O’Grady (1-1, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to make his fourth career start, and his second in a row against the Reds. He got a no decision in Cincinnati on Saturday, when he struck out six and walked six over 4 2-3 innings.

Rangers: Before a weekend series at home against Baltimore, the Rangers have a day off Thursday.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball