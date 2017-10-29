Man U beat Spurs 1-0 to keep in touch with Man City in EPL

London (AP) — Anthony Martial struck late against Tottenham to ensure Manchester United still have Manchester City within their sights at the top of the English Premier League.

Martial came off the bench to score the only goal of the game at Old Trafford on Saturday, preventing third-placed Spurs from claiming what would have been a valiant point in the absence of leading scorer Harry Kane.

Having suffered their first league defeat of the season last weekend at Huddersfield, United remained five points behind City, who showed no sign of slowing down as they stayed unbeaten at the expense of West Bromwich Albion 3-2.

It looked like the gap in the standings would be larger with 10 minutes remaining at Old Trafford, until Martial latched onto Romelu Lukaku’s flick on and calmly found the bottom corner.

“I was so disappointed at Huddersfield because it looks like in that match we didn’t know the responsibility, we didn’t know the ambition, we didn’t know that every point is a precious point,” United manager Jose Mourinho said.

“Today, if we drew the match or even if in the last minute we concede a goal and we lose 1-0, I wouldn’t be against the players because I felt from minute one every ball was like the last ball of their careers. They gave absolutely everything.”

Arsenal and Chelsea won to move within a point of Tottenham, while Liverpool are three points further back after they brought Huddersfield back to reality at Anfield.

Here’s a look at the action:

SUPER SUB

United match-winner Martial has more goals as a substitute than any other player in the Premier League this season.

The French forward scored for the fourth time in six appearances from the bench. He vies with Marcus Rashford for a start on the left flank.

“I want to play. I don’t want to be on the bench but Rashford plays good, too,” Martial said. “So the manager tries to give us a chance.”

RECORD START

Manchester City equaled the best ever start to a Premier League season after they defeated West Brom.

City have 28 points from their opening 10 games, matching their own performance under Roberto Mancini in 2011, and Chelsea in 2005. Both of those sides went on to win the title.

Goals from Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling were enough to secure an eighth consecutive league victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

MILESTONES

Arsene Wenger was able to celebrate his 800th Premier League game in charge of Arsenal as the Gunners came from behind to defeat Swansea 2-1.

Sam Clucas’ calm finish gave Swansea a halftime lead but goals from Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey ensured Wenger could celebrate the milestone, 10 games short of Alex Ferguson’s record.

Daniel Sturridge’s opener in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Huddersfield was his 100th in club competition. The former Manchester City and Chelsea striker broke the deadlock after Mohamed Salah missed a first-half penalty.

Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum also scored as Juergen Klopp’s side bounced back from last weekend’s humbling defeat at Tottenham.

HAZARD: BEWARE

Eden Hazard’s third goal in as many games proved decisive as Chelsea earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

It took the Belgium winger 17 games to score his previous three goals for the Blues.

Antonio Conte’s system requires an in-form Hazard for Chelsea to flourish. His 16 goals last season were crucial in the title-winning campaign.

ZAHA RESCUES PALACE

Wilfried Zaha scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to earn Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw against West Ham.

Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew gave the Hammers a 2-0 halftime lead, but Luka Milivojevic’s penalty and Zaha’s dramatic strike earned a well-deserved point for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Palace remain at the bottom of the table, with just four points from their opening 10 games.

Also, Darren Fletcher scored the only goal as Stoke posted a much-needed victory at Watford.