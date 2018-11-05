Man City power on, Chelsea up to 2nd after win

London (AP) — Manchester City displayed ruthless efficiency on Sunday to raise more questions over who can stop Pep Guardiola’s team powering to a second straight English Premier League crown.

Raheem Sterling scored twice and goal-poacher Sergio Aguero was also on target as City marched back to the top of the standings with a 6-1 victory against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola’s players punished almost every mistake made in the opening stages by a beleaguered Southampton side as they led 3-0 after just 18 minutes.

The visitors pulled one back with a penalty but it proved a minor setback for City, who again dominated Southampton in the second half.

“I thought it was a great team performance,” Sterling said. “We were brilliant at times today. It is great times at the moment.”

In Sunday’s other game, second-place Chelsea breezed past Crystal Palace 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Alvaro Morata continued his recent resurgence with two goals and fellow Spaniard Pedro added a third as Chelsea proved too strong for Roy Hodgson’s Palace.