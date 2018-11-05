Man City power on, Chelsea up to 2nd after win

By Tony Jimenez
0
252
Manchester City's Leroy Sane, left, duels for the ball with Southampton's Cedric Soares during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at Etihad stadium in Manchester, Sunday, Nov. 4. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, left, duels for the ball with Southampton’s Cedric Soares during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at Etihad stadium in Manchester, Sunday, Nov. 4. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

London (AP) — Manchester City displayed ruthless efficiency on Sunday to raise more questions over who can stop Pep Guardiola’s team powering to a second straight English Premier League crown.

Raheem Sterling scored twice and goal-poacher Sergio Aguero was also on target as City marched back to the top of the standings with a 6-1 victory against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola’s players punished almost every mistake made in the opening stages by a beleaguered Southampton side as they led 3-0 after just 18 minutes.

The visitors pulled one back with a penalty but it proved a minor setback for City, who again dominated Southampton in the second half.

“I thought it was a great team performance,” Sterling said. “We were brilliant at times today. It is great times at the moment.”

In Sunday’s other game, second-place Chelsea breezed past Crystal Palace 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Alvaro Morata continued his recent resurgence with two goals and fellow Spaniard Pedro added a third as Chelsea proved too strong for Roy Hodgson’s Palace.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR