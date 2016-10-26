Leg-spinner Shah leads Pakistan to 133-run win

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took 10 wickets in a match for second time in his test career and led Pakistan to a series clinching 133-run victory over the West Indies on Tuesday on the last day of the second test.

The West Indies, set a massive 456-run target to win, were bowled out for 322 after lunch as Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“It wasn’t easy to get 20 wickets on a pitch like that. The bowlers worked really hard and it was a big achievement to get 20 wickets on this pitch,” Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said. “I believe in assessing conditions and then using your resources, how to conduct your gameplan, stay in your limits and execute your plan.”

Shah grabbed 6-124 in the second innings after his 4-86 effort in the first innings bowled out West Indies for 224 and provided Pakistan with a strong lead of 228 runs.

“I wanted to bowl in one area because these wickets are slow and that’s why there were many bad balls,” Shah said.

Resuming overnight at 171-4, the West Indies crumbled against Shah’s sharp turning deliveries as the leg-spinner took three wickets before lunch despite a fluent 95 by Jermaine Blackwood.

Shah struck with the old ball when he had Roston Chase (20) caught behind off a vicious leg-break before denying Blackwood a deserved century when he clean bowled the right-hander with the new ball.

Blackwood, resuming at 41, led the West Indies’ fight with 11 fours during his 127-ball knock in three hours that featured some crisp straight driven boundaries off seamers and spinners.

West Indies captain Jason Holder missed Shah’s straight delivery and was trapped leg before wicket on the backfoot just before lunch to reduce his team to 272-7.

Shai Hope (41) and Devendra Bishoo (26) delayed the inevitable with their 45-run stand. Bishoo escaped on 19 when Sarfraz Ahmed missed a stumping before left-arm bowler Zulfiqar Babar had Hope caught in the slips from the other end and Misbah neatly caught a skier off Bishoo to finish off the match.

“We’ve shown signs of improvement, but unfortunately we weren’t able to start the game as we liked to and they scored too many runs on the first day,” Holder said. “We have to go from the planning phase into the execution phase, that’s where we fall in our cricket.”

The West Indies lost the first day-night test by 56 runs despite a resilient century from Darren Bravo. The third and final test will start in Sharjah on Sunday.