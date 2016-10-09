Kohli’s century puts India in command of 3rd test vs NZ

Indore, India (AP) — Virat Kohli hit his 13th test century as India reached 267-3 at stumps on the opening day to take control of the third test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Kohli was 103 not out, and Ajinkya Rahane undefeated on 79, as the pair put on 167 runs for the fourth wicket.

It was a hard grind as New Zealand bowled and fielded with discipline in the 90 overs. But Kohli and Rahane didn’t give away chances with 119 runs coming in the final session.

Kohli faced 191 deliveries and hit 10 fours for his sixth hundred in 17 tests as India captain. Rahane reached his 50 off 123 balls, and hit nine fours and a six overall.

For the first time in this three-match series, India didn’t make too many mistakes on the first day. While they had frittered away advantageous positions in both Kanpur and Kolkata, Kohli and Rahane batted with calm and poise.

They played out time — even as the Black Caps restricted easy scoring opportunities — and now stand a good chance of batting New Zealand out of the match on the second day.

“The position we are in, we will try to bat as long as possible and get a big total tomorrow,” said Cheteshwar Pujara, who hit 41. “We will look to get at least 400 runs. And once we bowl, our spinners will have some assistance from this wicket and we will look to exploit that as the match progresses.”

New Zealand came close to ending the partnership when James Neesham hit the stumps directly as Kohli scampered across for his 100th run. But Kohli had safely made the crease, much to the delight of the crowd at Indore’s first day of test cricket.

“I was at point and was pretty confident he’d drop and run to get it as quickly as possible. So I took a couple of steps in, but Virat made ground quite comfortably,” Neesham said.

Earlier, New Zealand had struck to leave the hosts at 100-3. Gautam Gambhir (29) returned after a test gap of two years and put on 26 runs with Murali Vijay (10).

Gambhir hit two sixes off Matt Henry (0-65) in his short stay that ended when Trent Boult (1-54) trapped him leg before wicket. Jeetan Patel (1-65) had Vijay caught at short leg by Tom Latham.

The pitch started taking some turn after lunch. Mitchell Santner (1-53) bowled Pujara with a ball that pitched on middle but turned away enough to knock back the off-stump. He had put on 40 runs for the third wicket with Kohli

India have already won the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.