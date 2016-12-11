Kohli’s 147 gives India 51-run lead over England in 4th test

Mumbai, India (AP) — India took a 51-run lead over England in the fourth test on Saturday with Virat Kohli hitting a magnificent 147 not out to pass 500 runs in the series.

Kohli, who was dropped on 68, helped India overtake England’s first-innings 400 as they reached 451-7 at stumps on the third day.

Murali Vijay was India’s other century-maker, out for 136.

Jayant Yadav was undefeated on 30 after adding 87 runs for the eighth wicket with Kohli.

India resumed the day on 146-1 and England could have been forgiven for dreaming of a first-innings lead when the hosts were 307-6. But as so often in this series, the Indians raised their game when really needed.

After tea, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja (25) extended their seventh-wicket partnership to 57 runs.

India’s 350 came up in the 114th over and Kohli then celebrated his 15th test hundred, running and punching the air, as he reached the milestone off 187 balls.

Overall, Kohli faced 241 deliveries and hit 17 fours. He has 552 runs in seven innings in the series.

“The amount of runs Kohli has scored in this series, if you take that away, then it’s a completely different series,” England’s Joe Root said. “He played exceptionally well today. You have to take off your hat sometime and just accept it.”

At the other end, Jadeja holed out trying to clear the ropes, caught off Adil Rashid (2-152).

England took the second new ball in the 130th over, and it could have paid off immediately but Root dropped Yadav (on 8) in the slips off James Anderson (0-43).

Yadav got another life later in the 139th over, when he seemed to have edged behind off Moeen Ali (2-139), but didn’t walk.

England had already exhausted their quota of DRS reviews by then.

Kohli and Yadav brought up their 50-partnership off 82 balls, as India reached 450 just before stumps.

“After the middle session, we got ourselves into a good position but couldn’t take wickets. We now have to sit down to look back at today and how chances slipped through,” Root said. “When we bat, we need to (put) pressure back on them like we did in the first innings. Then we will have a good game on our hands.”

Earlier, Vijay scored his eighth test hundred and added 116 runs with Kohli for the third wicket, putting India on the path to a handsome lead.

“We are definitely in control of the match, any lead is worth gold on this wicket,” said Vijay.

While Kohli stole the show with his scintillating hundred, Vijay was the main architect of India’s solidity. On day two he had put on 107 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (47).

“We all understand each other’s game very well, especially the top four batsmen,” Vijay said. “We know what to do as per the situation in front of us. So we just stick to our game plans and work out situations in pairs.”