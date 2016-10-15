Kerber upset in Hong Kong quarters; Wozniacki advances

Hong Kong (AP) — Angelique Kerber was upset by Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-1 in the Hong Kong Open quarterfinals on Friday, the latest early loss for the top-ranked German since her U.S. Open victory.

Fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Wang Qiang, and seventh-seeded Jelena Jankovic defeated Alize Cornet 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Kerber has lost before the semifinals in her last three tournaments since winning the U.S. Open last month. She had six double faults against Gavrilova and was broken six times.

Gavrilova, the eighth seed from Australia, beat Kerber for the first time in six matchups.

Gavrilova will next play Kristina Mladenovic, a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) winner over Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Wozniacki and Jankovic are in the other semifinal. They are 5-5 in matchups, the last more than two years ago.