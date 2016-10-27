Kenya’s Jeptoo to be stripped of 2014 Boston Marathon win

Boston (AP) — Organizers of the Boston Marathon are stripping Kenyan runner Rita Jeptoo of her 2014 victory as part of the athlete’s newly extended doping ban.

The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday that it will seek to reclaim the 35-year-old Jeptoo’s winnings and is starting the process to adjust race results.

The group is taking action after the international Court of Arbitration for Sports disqualified all of Jeptoo’s race results since April 2014, including her Boston Marathon victory. The court also extended a two-year doping ban imposed by Kenyan officials to four years.

Jeptoo tested positive for a banned hormone in 2014. Her ban now extends to October 2018.

The Boston Athletic Association said it supports the court’s decision.

Ethiopian runner Buzunesh Deba placed second in the 2014 Boston Marathon.