Jutanugarn, Kim share early 2nd-round lead in Hawaii

Kapolei, Hawaii (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn and In-Kyung Kim each birdied their final hole Thursday to share the lead halfway through the second round of the LPGA Lotte Championship.

Jutanugarn had a bogey-free 6-under 66, and Kim shot 64 to reach 9-under 135 at Ko Olina Golf Club.

Jutanugarn won five times last season and was the LPGA Tour’s player of the year.

Alena Sharp (69) and first-round co-leader Mi Hyang Lee (70) were a stroke back.

Among those another shot back were second-ranked So Yeon Ryu (69), coming off a victory in the major ANA Inspiration, and Olympic champion Inbee Park.

Paula Creamer, co-leader after an opening 66, bogeyed both par 5s on the front nine and had a double bogey on the par-3 eighth in a 74.