Johnson, Cardinals roll past listless Jets 28-3

Glendale, Arizona (AP) — Arizona’s David Johnson rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals shut down the listless New York Jets 28-3 on Monday.

Johnson scored on runs of 58, 2 and 2 yards, becoming the first player in five years to rush for three scores against the Jets.

“David’s special,” Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “I mean very, very, very special. We got us one in (No.) 31.”

The Cardinals (3-3) won their second in a row while New York (1-5) lost its fourth straight in a rough return to Arizona for Todd Bowles, who was defensive coordinator for the Cardinals for two seasons before getting the Jets coaching job two years ago.

“We’ve won two in a row,” Arizona coach Bruce Arians said. “We’re still just a .500 ballclub, but I like the way we look right now.”

Arians took no great joy in beating Bowles. Their connection goes back to their days together at Temple three decades ago.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Arians said.

Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 174 yards and was benched in favor of Geno Smith after New York’s longest drive of the night ended in an interception in the end zone late in the third quarter.

“As an offense we are just not consistent right now and the offense goes as the quarterback goes,” Fitzpatrick said. “I have got to play better.”

Smith’s lone series at quarterback ended when he was intercepted with 4:20 to play and Bowles said after the game that Fitzpatrick will start next week.

Arizona’s veteran quarterback Carson Palmer returned from a concussion and completed 23 of 34 passes for 213 yards before leaving with a hamstring strain after throwing a TD pass with 8:20 remaining.