Irving steps up to lead Cavs over 76ers

Philadelphia (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have so many ways to beat teams, and this time it was Kyrie Irving’s turn to win a game.

Irving scored 19 of his season-high 39 points in the fourth quarter and LeBron James had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists, leading Cleveland to a 112-108 comeback victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA on Sunday.

Kevin Love chipped in 25 points and 11 rebounds to help the defending champions (13-2) improve to their fourth straight win.

“When you have great players, it can come from any of us at any given moment,” Irving said. “When one of us gets it going, we always continue to go to that person. It can be anybody’s night. We’re always trusting each other. That fourth quarter was just for me to be aggressive.”

Joel Embiid led seven players in double figures with 22 points for the 76ers, who have lost three straight. Embiid also had nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

The Cavaliers never led through the first three quarters, but Irving got hot early in the fourth to put Cleveland in front.

Indiana’s Glenn Robinson III and Myles Turner each scored 17 points as the Pacers handed the Los Angeles Clippers consecutive losses for the first time this season, winning 91-70.

Al Jefferson added 16 points and eight rebounds to help Indiana win two straight for the second time this season.

Blake Griffin had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers. They dropped to 14-4.

“We just tried to have active hands and be aggressive defensively,” said Jeff Teague, who had 13 points and two steals. “That’s a great team over there, great players that they have. We just did a good job of being active and causing a little havoc on defense.”

The Pacers have forced at least 20 turnovers seven times this season and this time it came while the Clippers tried to bounce back from a 108-97 loss in Detroit on Friday.

In Portland, James Harden had 38 points and 10 assists to help Houston beat the Trail Blazers 130-114.

Eric Gordon added 26 points, including six 3-pointers for the Rockets. They have made at least 10 3-pointers in 16 straight games to match the NBA record set by Golden State and Cleveland last season. They finished the night with 17.

CJ McCollum scored 28 points and Damian Lillard had 27 for the Blazers.

In New York, DeMarcus Cousins had 37 points and 11 rebounds while Rudy Gay added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Sacramento routed Brooklyn 122-105.

Darren Collison added 18 points for the Kings in their first win in Brooklyn.

Sean Kilpatrick scored 22 points, Brook Lopez had 17 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 13 for the Nets, who have lost seven straight games.

In other games, the Los Angeles Lakers won 109-94 at home to Atlanta, Denver won 120-114 at Phoenix, Dallas beat the visiting New Orleans 91-81, and Milwaukee won 104-96 at Orlando.