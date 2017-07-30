India thrash Sri Lanka by 304 runs in 1st test

Galle, Sri Lanka (AP) — Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each as India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the opener of a three-match test series at Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

India, batting first, scored 600 in their first innings and bowled Sri Lanka out for 291. India batted again with a 309-run first-innings lead without enforcing the follow-on and declared their second innings on 240 for three.

Set a daunting 550 to win, Sri Lanka, who showed glimpses of a fight, were bowled out for 245. Dimuth Karunaratne fell three runs short of a century as he was involved in two lengthy partnerships with Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella.

He faced 209 deliveries and hit nine boundaries.

Jadeja returned three for 71 and collected six wickets in the match while Ashwin had the best innings figures of three for 65.

Earlier in the middle session, Jadeja broke a promising 79-run stand for the third wicket between Karunaratne and Mendis (36) when he successfully won a review for an edge from Mendis to the wicketkeeper, Wriddhiman Saha. Angelo Mathews made two before being caught by Hardik Pandya off Jadeja.

Sri Lanka looked to stretch the game into the final day even at tea with Karunaratne and Dickwella standing solid. They shared 101 runs for the fifth wicket before Ashwin had Dickwella caught by Saha for 67 in the fifth over of the final session.

Dickwella faced 94 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries.

The remaining three wickets fell for 28 runs, and two injured players, Asela Gunaratne and stand-in captain Rangana Herath, were unable to bat.

India captain Virat Kohli said it was satisfying to win after his team hadn’t played a test match in five months.

“February is (when) we last played test cricket and from then, having played so much one-day cricket and not having the time to prepare so much in between, I think from that point of view, it was good to get back into the groove … to win a test match.”

He added, “I won’t say that we don’t have areas that we look to improve on … but very happy with the performance.”

Herath said several bad performances led to his team’s defeat.

“We bowled badly, fielded badly and batted badly in the first innings,” Herath said. “We are a better team than that. … We need to find out how we can do better than this moving forward.”

The second test match will begin in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Aug. 3.