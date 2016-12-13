India take innings victory vs. England, win series

Mumbai, India (AP) — England lost their last four wickets for just 13 runs in Monday’s morning session to crash to an innings and 36-run defeat in the fourth test, giving India the series victory.

India lead the series 3-0 with one test to come, and have beaten England in a test series for the first time since 2008.

Resuming on day five at 182-6, England needed some brave resistance from their tail to have any hope of forcing a draw, but folded meekly and were bowled out for 195.

Ravichandran Ashwin took 6-55 — his 24th five-wicket haul in test cricket — for match figures of 12-167; his 10th ten-wicket match-haul in 43 tests.

It was India’s fifth successive test series win, stretching back to Sri Lanka last year, followed by home series wins against South Africa and New Zealand and away to the West Indies.

“Out of the five that we’ve won, this is the best by far,” captain Virat Kohli said. “Because of the quality of the opposition, and the kind of cricket that we’ve played, we’re very proud of that.

“We know England are a quality test side. Even in this game after being 2-0 down, they put 400 runs on in the first innings. This is not a team that will throw in the towel. They will fight, and we saw another example of it. We were tested but we came out on top. If you are a champion team, you have to play like a champion team to win a series and that’s what we did.”

The collapse began in the third over of the morning when Ashwin trapped Jonny Bairstow (51) lbw. The batsman called for a review but the decision was upheld.

Ashwin bowled Chris Woakes (0) and Adil Rashid (2) holed out to deep cover two overs later.

Following that dismissal, there were words exchanged between Ashwin and James Anderson (2) and umpire Marais Erasmus had to intervene.

Anderson was the last man out, caught at mid-on as Ashwin completed the rout in just over 30 minutes of play.

It was a rapid decline for England after putting on 400 in their first innings.

“At 230-2 we had an opportunity to go a bit bigger than that but 400 in those conditions was good and just above par,” captain Alastair Cook said.

“We missed three good chances to take wickets and they made us pay. That is credit to India. Most teams who score runs give chances at some stage and it is about a side being good enough to take them. Missing Kohli, missing Murali Vijay and Jayant Yadav cost us dearly.”

Kohli was awarded the man of the match for his innings of 235; his 15th test hundred and third double century in 2016.

The first test in Rajkot was drawn. India won the second test in Visakhapatnam by 246 runs, and the third test in Mohali by eight wickets.

The fifth test in Chennai begins on December 16.