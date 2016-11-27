India end Bairstow’s resistance, England 268-8 in 3rd test

Mohali, India (AP) — India ended Jonny Bairstow’s resistance late on Saturday as England reached 268-8 at stumps in the third test.

Bairstow was out for 89 after facing 177 deliveries and hitting six fours to prevent a disastrous opening day for the tourists, who won the toss.

After tea, Ravindra Jadeja (2-56) ended the 69-run stand for the sixth wicket between Bairstow and Jos Buttler (43).

Virat Kohli caught Buttler at mid off. He faced 80 balls and hit five fours.

Chris Woakes (25) added 45 runs for the seventh wicket with Bairstow, with England reaching 250 in the 83rd over.

Parthiv Patel dropped Bairstow off Jayant Yadav (2-49) in the 84th over. The off-spinner trapped him lbw off the very next ball.

Bairstow went for a DRS appeal but failed.

India took the second new ball in the 87th over. Umesh Yadav then bowled Woakes in the penultimate over of the day.

Adil Rashid was unbeaten on 4 runs, while Gareth Batty was 0 not out.

Earlier, England lost only one wicket in the first hour but then three in the latter part of the opening session to be in trouble at 92-4 for lunch.

“Having won the toss, it was disappointing to lose the wickets that we have as the pitch will be its best today and tomorrow,” Bairstow said. “It could have been a disastrous day if we didn’t knuckle down and work hard. We could have been bowling tonight.”

Alastair Cook (27) won the toss and opted to bat. He was dropped twice, while Haseed Hameed (9) was caught off Umesh Yadav.

India struck three times in the second hour of play.

Jayant Yadav trapped Joe Root (15) leg before wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin (1-43) had Cook caught behind as England slipped to 51-3.

Moeen Ali (16) and Bairstow then added 36 quick runs for the fourth wicket.

Ali was caught at fine leg off Mohammed Shami (1-52) just before lunch.

England recovered after Bairstow put on 57 runs for the fifth wicket with Ben Stokes (29).

Bairstow brought up his 13th test half century off 76 balls before Parthiv missed a stumping.

Stokes was stumped off Jadeja (2-56) and was later handed an official reprimand by the ICC for making “inappropriate comments” in reaction to India players’ celebrations at his dismissal.

The Indian pacers and spinners combined well on a first-day pitch after losing the toss, despite the frustration of two dropped catches in the first hour.

“Dropped catches are a part of the game. Sometimes the fielders take a brilliant catch, and sometimes they drop sitters. It happens in cricket,” Umesh Yadav said. “England should have scored more runs. 260 is only a decent total because the pitch is not turning too much yet.”

India lead the five-match series 1-0.