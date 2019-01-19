India beat Australia by 7 wickets in 3rd ODI, win series

Melbourne, Australia (AP) — Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took a record 6-42 to propel India to a seven-wicket win over Australia in the third one-day cricket international and a 2-1 series win on Friday.

Chahal’s return was not only a career-best, beating his 5-22 against South Africa, but matched the best figures in an ODI in Australia, a record held since 2004 by his compatriot, India fast bowler Ajit Aragkar.

Chahal, who missed the first two ODIs, helped India to bowl out Australia for only 230 after captain Virat Kohli won the toss on a rainy afternoon in Melbourne.

After fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed both Australia openers, Chahal ran through the middle and lower order to end the innings with eight balls left in their 50 overs.

Peter Handscomb’s 58 from 63 balls was the only substantial contribution from an Australia batting order struggling to find consistency.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again closed out India’s match and series victory with an unbeaten innings of 87 from 114 balls in a perfectly paced run chase, completing the win with four balls to spare for the second consecutive match.

After putting on 54 for the third wicket with Kohli (46), a century-maker in the second ODI, Dhoni completed India’s win in an unbroken partnership of 121 with Kedar Jadhav, who finished 61 not out.

Dhoni scored half-centuries in all three matches and was named man of the series. His unbeaten half-century in the second match at Sydney also saw India to victory, chasing Australia’s 298, with four balls to spare.

“It was a slow wicket so it was a bit difficult to hit wherever you want to,” Dhoni said. “It was important to take it to the end because some of their main bowlers were very tight through the middle overs, so you have to target the bowlers that you can in conditions like these.

“There’s no point in going after the ones who are bowling well. That was the game plan, very well supported by Kedar.

“He’s someone who plays some unorthodox shots. It takes some pressure off when you’re going to the last over and it helps to score a boundary in the middle of the over.”

Australia bowled exceptionally well in defense of a mediocre total. Jhye Richardson bowled his 10 overs for 27 runs, dismissing Kohli, and spinner Adam Zampa’s 10 overs cost only 34 runs.