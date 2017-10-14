India-Australia T20 series drawn after 3rd match washout

Hyderabad, India (AP) — The India-Australia Twenty20 series was drawn after the third match was abandoned because of a wet outfield on Friday.

The umpires decided the outfield at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was unfit for play within an hour of the scheduled start of play, much to the disappointment of the 30,000-strong crowd.

India won the first T20 and Australia the second.

Earlier, India won the five-match one-day international series 4-1.

Australia head home to prepare for the Ashes, with the first test in Brisbane starting on Nov. 23.

India, meanwhile, await the arrival of New Zealand for three ODIs and three T20s over the next three weeks. The first ODI will be in Mumbai on Oct. 22.