Heavyweight champ Joshua back with former coach

London (AP) — World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is back with the trainer who helped him win an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Rob McCracken was announced on Thursday as Joshua’s full-time coach, replacing Tony Sims, after an agreement was reached to combine the role with his position as performance director for Britain’s Olympic boxing team.

McCracken will be in Joshua’s corner for the British fighter’s defense of his IBF belt against Eric Molina in Manchester on Dec. 10.

Joshua excelled under McCracken as an amateur, winning Olympic gold in London before turning professional in 2013.

Joshua said, “I have consistently turned to him for advice and guidance so I am really excited to have him in my corner.”