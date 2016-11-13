Hameed maiden 50 as England-India 1st test heading for draw

Rajkot, India (AP) — Teenager Haseeb Hameed hit his maiden test fifty on Saturday as the first test between India and England in Rajkot appeared to be heading for a draw.

The 19-year-old Hameed smashed five fours and his first test six to reach 62 not out with England at 114-0 in its second innings at stumps on day four. Alastair Cook was unbeaten on 46.

England has a 163-run lead after earlier dismissing India for 488, offering the tourists a slim chance of victory if they try to score quickly on Sunday.

Hameed is the third youngest English batsman to hit a test fifty. It was the first half-century by an English teenager since Dennis Compton in 1937.

“He has worked hard in the nets and is a great talent. He has a good head on his shoulders and he showed that today,” teammate Adil Rashid said. “Hopefully he can carry on tomorrow.”

Ravindra Jadeja (0-33) shared the new ball with Mohammed Shami (0-12) but the ploy didn’t work. Ravichandran Ashwin (0-32) had an lbw shout reviewed against Hameed.

Rashid warned against England getting too confident.

“All three results are possible. There is still a lot of cricket to be played. We need to get more runs on the board and see where we are. Then maybe we can have a little go with the ball and see what happens,” said Rashid.

Earlier, helped by Rashid’s 4-114, England got a first innings’ lead of 49 runs. After lunch, Moeen Ali (2-85) and Rashid took two wickets each to wrap up the Indian lower order.

Rashid dismissed Wriddhiman Saha, caught behind for 35 runs, and Ravindra Jadeja (12), who was caught at short leg. Saha put on 64 runs for the seventh wicket with Ashwin.

This was the crucial partnership of the day, as it allowed India to eat up some time after they had saved the follow on.

“They have done the job for us in West Indies as well. They have again got us out of a tricky situation,” Murali Vijay said. “We were able to get closer to England’s total and we are still in the game. We will see tomorrow how it shapes up.”

Ashwin completed his seventh test half-century off 111 balls, and put on 29 runs for the 10th wicket with Shami who was dropped by Cook off Stuart Broad (1-78).

India wobbled in the morning after starting from its overnight 319-4. They lost Ajinkya Rahane (13) and Virat Kohli (40) in the space of 17 balls.

Rahane was bowled off Zafar Ansari (2-77), while Kohli stepped onto his stumps pulling Rashid, and was out hit wicket.