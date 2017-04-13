Griezmann scores from spot as Atletico beat Leicester 1-0

Madrid (AP) — Antoine Griezmann converted a first-half penalty kick to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Leicester in their first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, keeping the Spanish club on track to make it to the final for a second straight season.

Griezmann coolly scored from the spot in the 28th minute by sending goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way with a firm strike into the left corner.

The penalty came after Griezmann was clipped by Leicester defender Marc Albrighton after making a long run down the left flank. Griezmann appeared to be still outside the area when he was fouled.

“We played a very good game,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “Maybe we needed to be a bit more aggressive to get a better result, but we have to understand that even after going down a goal our opponents stayed playing tightly on defence. They were clearly looking to take that result to the second match.”

Simeone’s Atletico team are trying to reach the semifinals for the third time in four seasons, while Leicester — the shock Premier League winners last season — are looking to make another stunning title run in their debut in the Champions League.

“To come here and still be in the game was the main objective,” Leicester midfielder Andy King said. “We know we are strong at home and I am sure we can cause them problems.”

The second leg takes place next Tuesday in England.

Atletico were in control from the start at the Vicente Calderon Stadium, creating several scoring chances while restraining Leicester. The hosts had three clear opportunities less than 15 minutes into the match, with Koke striking the right post with a long-range shot as early as the fourth minute.

Leicester had no attempts on target for the entire game. The visitors played better in the second half than the first but still couldn’t create any significant danger to the Atletico defence.

“We are still alive,” Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare said. “But we know we still have a challenge ahead against a very good team. We have a very good record at (home), the fans really enjoy these Champions League nights, although we know we’ll have to create more chances than we did tonight.”

Shakespeare criticized the penalty decision.

“It was one of the major decisions in the game,” he said. “It was definitely a foul, but it was outside the box.”

It was the second consecutive loss for Leicester, who had been thriving since Shakespeare replaced Claudio Ranieri after a struggling start to the season. The English club won six straight games until a league loss at Everton on Sunday, when several regular starters were rested.