France beat Slovakia to win team event at ski world champs

St. Moritz, Switzerland (AP) — France beat Slovakia in the team event final to win their first medal at the ski world championships on Tuesday.

The quartet of Adeline Baud Mugnier, Mathieu Faivre, Alexis Pinturault and Tessa Worley won on a time tiebreaker of 0.08 seconds after each team won two legs of parallel slalom races.

Slovakia’s silver medal team was Matej Falat, Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Petra Vlhova and Andreas Zampa. On Saturday, Zuzulova and Vlhova should be among the medal contenders in the slalom, with Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States also a strong favorite.

Sweden took bronze on Tuesday, winning 3-1 against a Switzerland team which included Luca Aerni and Wendy Holdener, the gold medalists in individual combined events.

It was a first career gold medal for French star Alexis Pinturault, who previously had two bronzes in giant slalom from the 2014 Olympics and 2015 worlds.

The team event will debut on the Olympic program at the Pyeongchang Winter Games next year. It was introduced at the world championships in 2005, and Austria won three of the previous five editions.

Austria were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Sweden, and their star Marcel Hirscher lost his race in both rounds.

The United States, racing without Shiffrin, lost to Canada in the round of 16, on a tiebreaker after a 2-2 tie.