F1 driver Jolyon Palmer keeps his Renault seat next season

Enstone, England (AP) — British driver Jolyon Palmer is keeping his Formula One seat with Renault next season, while Kevin Magnussen needs to find another team in 2017.

Renault confirmed Palmer for next season in a team statement on Wednesday. Having recently hired German driver Nico Hulkenberg on a multi-year deal from Force India, either Palmer or Magnussen had to make way.

Palmer, who scored his first point of the season when he finished 10th at the Malaysian Grand Prix in October, says “I share the excitement of the team looking to 2017 and our new car.”

Renault Sport chairman Jerome Stoll is “confident” that the new driver combination “offers a very promising driving force to meet our goals.”

Magnussen leaves Renault after only one season, despite scoring more points. He placed seventh at the Russian GP and 10th at Singapore, giving him seven.

The 24-year-old Dane is touted to join American-owned Haas next year as replacement for Mexican driver Esteban Gutierrez.