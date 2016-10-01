EPL’s battle of Belgium strikers ends Lukaku 1, Benteke 1

Liverpool, England (AP) — The English Premier League’s battle of the Belgium strikers ended in a stalemate when Romelu Lukaku and Christian Benteke scored in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Friday.

Benteke grabbed Palace’s equalizer in the 50th minute, rising above Seamus Coleman to connect with Joel Ward’s cross and guiding a header inside the far post.

“We really fought hard,” Benteke said, “and came back in the game.”

All three of Benteke’s goals have been headers since joining Palace from Liverpool for a club record 27 million pounds ($35 million) last month, securing five points.

But Lukaku is ahead of his Belgium teammate in the English scoring chart with a league-leading five goals after curling in a free kick over a static Palace wall in the 35th at Goodison Park.

Everton had referee Jon Moss to thank for holding on for a point after Damien Delaney’s second-half header was ruled out.

Replays showed Delaney was onside, and although James Tomkins was offside, the Palace defender was not interfering with play.

Confusion reigned as Moss went over to his assistant to discuss the incident for a number of seconds, before deciding the goal should not stand.

“(Moss) said that James McArthur was down the line of the goalkeeper,” Delaney said.

Palace were denied a fourth successive league win, leaving the London club three points behind third-place Everton.