England lead South Africa by 252 runs in rain-hit 3rd test

London (AP) — Toby Roland-Jones took 5-57 on his test debut and England extended their lead to 252 runs over South Africa with nine wickets remaining on a rain-hit Day 3 in the third cricket test.

England were 74-1 in their second innings at stumps on Saturday with Keaton Jennings (34 not out) and Tom Westley (28 not out) sharing an unbroken 44-run partnership.

South Africa were earlier all out for 175 in their first innings — 178 behind England’s 353 — after resuming on 126-8 and successfully avoiding any possibility of a follow-on. That could be significant with only two days left and England needing time to build a super-safe lead.

Temba Bavuma scored 52, including eight boundaries, before being caught behind as the last man out to give pacer Roland-Jones his five-for. Vernon Philander, fighting a viral infection, finished 10 not out.

Rain forced an early lunch to be taken at The Oval with England on 20-0 off five overs and play was interrupted again in the afternoon session with the hosts having faced only 21.2 overs so far. No overs were bowled after tea and play was called off for the day around 1615 GMT with an improved weather forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Alastair Cook was the only batsman out after lunch, bowled by Morne Morkel for 7. Cook is rarely bowled at this level but can be vulnerable against Morkel.

The four-match series is tied 1-1.