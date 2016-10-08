England force Bangladesh collapse to win 1st ODI

Dhaka, Bangladesh (AP) — Fast bowler Jake Ball claimed 5-51 on debut as Bangladesh collapsed and England held on to win by 21 runs in the first one-day international on Friday.

Bangladesh, chasing 310 to win, were cruising towards a third consecutive victory over England at 271-4 with nine overs to go, but Ball and legspinner Adil Rashid claimed five wickets between them from that point.

Bangladesh lost their last six wickets for 17 runs and were all out for 288 in the 48th over.

Rashid took 4-49.

“It was a great fightback, and we’ll enjoy that one,” England stand-in captain Jos Buttler said.

“Great to continue the winning habit. Jake stood up on debut, and was fantastic. Adil is very dangerous in the last 10 overs, and he was valuable today.”

A maiden century from Ben Stokes steered England to what looked like an imposing 309-8, but Bangladesh made it look easily catchable while the crease was occupied by Imrul Kayes, who hit a career-best 112, and Shakib Al Hasan, who made 79.

Shakib’s dismissal by Ball sparked the collapse.

“When the asking run rate is just five, we should have batted patiently,” Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said. “What happened in the match is beyond my imagination and beyond explanation. Hopefully, the boys will learn from those mistakes.”

Shakib and Kayes combined for a 118-run partnership to take their side to the verge of victory.

Then Ball dealt a double blow in consecutive balls in the 42nd over – dismissing Shakib with a short ball, then watching Mosaddek Hossain drag one on to his stumps for a duck.

Rashid removed Mashrafe, and snuffed out Bangladesh’s last hope by foxing Kayes with a wide delivery. Kayes missed, and Buttler stumped him.

Kayes hit 112 off 119 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes. His dismissal silenced the packed crowd.

Shakib smashed 10 boundaries and one six in his 79 off 55, his first half-century since June 2015.

Kayes showed his intent with a thumping six off the second ball he faced. The ball burst through an advertising banner in the second tier of Mirpur Stadium’s grandstand.

Kayes charged the bowlers repeatedly and made the English busy in the sapping humidity.

The way he accelerated the scoreboard meant the departures of Sabbir Rahman (18), Mahmudullah Riyad (25), and Mushfiqur Rahim (12) went unnoticed.

Shakib joined the party, but his fireworks were dampened when he mishit a short ball off Ball to midwicket.

Earlier, Stokes was dismissed on 101 after rescuing England from a shaky 63-3. His century came off 98 balls, and included eight fours and four sixes.

He combined for 153 with debutant Ben Duckett, both of them employing reverse sweeps against the spinners to make the scoreboard tick over rapidly.

Both were also lucky. Stokes survived on 69 and 71, and Duckett on 53 and 59.

Duckett became the 21st England batsman to score a half-century on debut, a 60 under huge pressure. He showed impressive maturity to check his flamboyance to concentrate on picking up regular singles.

“You’d never have known (Duckett) was on debut,” Buttler said. “Looked like a seasoned pro. We could easily have dug a hole for ourselves at 60 for three. It was a fantastic partnership (between Stokes and Duckett).”

After they set a platform, Buttler utilized it to good effect, smashing 63 off 38. He helped England score 89 runs in the last 10 overs.