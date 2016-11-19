England in big trouble at 103-5, trailing India’s 455

Visakhapatnam, India (AP) — England were in a deep hole at 103-5 and trailing India by 352 runs after two days of the second cricket test on Friday.

England were reduced to 80-5 in the last session, as they came under severe pressure from the Indian spinners. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow halted the rout over the last 15 overs to stumps, finishing unbeaten on 12 each.

India took four wickets in the session. Before tea, Mohammed Shami bowled captain Alastair Cook for 2.

Opener Haseeb Hameed and Joe Root resumed post-tea, and were untroubled in adding 47 runs for the second wicket until Hameed was run out on 13 after Root refused a second run.

Ben Duckett added 21 runs with Root until Duckett was bowled for 5 by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Root completed his 24th test half-century off 91 balls, including six fours, but gave Ashwin a second wicket going for an expansive drive and being caught in the deep.

Ashwin had 2-20 off 13 overs.

Root’s wicket clinched India’s near total control. But Ashwin felt Hameed’s run out was the turning point. Root guided the ball to the leg side, took a run, and sent back Hameed. Jayant Yadav, chasing the ball, threw it back in with his back to the pitch and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha took the ball in front of the wicket and reversed flicked the ball into the stumps. Hameed was well out.

“It was an error in judgment on their part,” Ashwin said. “Sometimes these kind of innings are broken through run outs.

“Root’s wicket was massive no doubt. This is a very different wicket from Rajkot. It isn’t easy paced. We were expecting a shot like that from him.”

Moeen Ali was trapped for 1 by debutant Yadav via a successful video review after umpire Kumar Dharmasena turned down his appeal.

Yadav was unlucky not to dismiss Stokes on 3 when the ball hit the stumps but the bail didn’t come off.

Stokes and Bairstow took England past 100. Their budding partnership was worth 23 runs.

England need another 153 runs to save the follow on, a tough ask.

“We knew it would be tough, with turn and variable bounce,” England assistant coach Paul Farbrace said. “The afternoon session was pretty disappointing.

“These two batsmen have shown that if you do apply and get stuck in, it gets easier to bat on. We have to find a way to deal with it.”

This was after India were bowled out for 455.

Captain Virat Kohli moved from 151 overnight to finish with 167, facing 267 balls and hitting 18 fours.

Ashwin scored 58, after being dropped on 17 by Stokes off Ali. Stokes made up for it off the next ball by taking a sharp catch to dismiss Kohli.

Ali trapped Saha and Ravindra Jadeja, as India lost three wickets for 13 runs.

Ashwin raised his eighth test half-century off 86 balls, and was eventually caught behind off Stokes.

Adil Rashid accounted for the last two wickets as India posted a formidable first innings total.