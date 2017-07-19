England beat SA to reach Women’s Cricket World Cup final

England Anya Shrubsole celebrates hitting the winning runs with teammate Jenny Gunn during the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal match against South Africa at the The County Ground in Bristol, England, Tuesday, July 18. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Bristol, England (AP) — England reached the Women’s Cricket World Cup final by beating South Africa with only two balls to spare on Tuesday.

Anya Shrubsole hit the decisive boundary to seal a two-wicket win for England, who required two runs from the last three balls of a dramatic semifinal in Bristol, southwest England.

South Africa earlier won the toss and chose to bat. They scored 218-6 off 50 overs after opener Laura Wolvaardt (66) and the unbeaten Mignon du Preez (76) had given the underdogs hope of a shock victory.

But Sarah Taylor set England on their way with 54 before Jenny Gunn (27 not out) and Shrubsole dragged the hosts over the line to 221-8.

England will now face either Australia or India in the final at Lord’s on Sunday.

