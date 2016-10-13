England beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets, win ODI series 2-1

Chittagong, Bangladesh (AP) — Ben Duckett and Sam Billings scored half-centuries as England beat Bangladesh by four wickets in their third one-day international on Wednesday, sealing a 2-1 victory in the series.

The hosts compiled a solid 277-6 but England raced to victory with 13 balls to spare, playing methodical cricket and ending Bangladesh’s attempt to win a sixth consecutive ODI series at home.

Duckett made 63, his second half-century in the series, while Billings, who replaced injured Jason Roy in the opening slot, added 62.

Those two knocks kept England on course and Ben Stokes, 47 not out, kept up the momentum to win a series which became heated following a verbal spat between players of the two teams in the second match.

Tensions ran high after the incident but it had no impact on Wednesday’s match, although Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza collided with Billings in his third over and the two exchanged words.

“There was no impact of that incident in this match. They have really played well,” Mortaza said.

“There was lot of dew at the end and our spinners couldn’t grip the ball well. That was the factor.”

Billings, playing his first match in the series, shared 63 runs with James Vince in the opening stand to give the tourists a strong start.

“Physically and mentally we’ve stood up. We wanted to set the tone and our opening partnership set up the run chase,” England captain Jos Buttler said.

“Sam Billings played fantastically well, and Ben Duckett too in his maiden series.”

Off-spinner Nasir Hossain ended the partnership, but Billings and Duckett combined for a significant 64-run stand that mostly relied on singles and doubles to keep the fielders busy.

They maintained the asking run rate, but a rash shot cost the wicket of Billings, who smashed four fours and one six.

Bangladesh got a glimmer of hope when Shafiul Islam claimed Jonny Bairstow (15) and Duckett in consecutive overs with two ordinary deliveries.

But Stokes and Buttler ensured there would be no dramatic collapse.

Mortaza got his opposite number on 25, while Moeen Ali continued his poor form – getting out for 1. Bangladesh might even have stemmed the tide had Imrul Kayes held on to a regulation catch from Chris Woakes at first slip when on 17.

Woakes smashed 27 off 18 balls and brought up the victory with a lofted-drive for six over long-off. Stokes, the centurion of the first match, hit one four and two sixes in his unbeaten 48-ball 47.

Fast bowlers Mortaza and Shafiul claimed two wickets apiece for Bangladesh.

Mushfiqur Rahim was instrumental earlier in Bangladesh’s total, combining with Mosaddek Hossain for 85 after the hosts were left on 192-6 in 39th over. Hossain was unbeaten on 38.

Tamim Iqbal and Kayes got the side off to a good start with an 80-run partnership on a pitch that had been covered for the previous three days following constant rain.

Iqbal made 45 runs, during which he became the first Bangladeshi batsman to go past the 5,000-run mark. Kayes contributed 46 runs.

Sabbir Rahman also made a good start, but was dismissed on 49.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid returned career best figures of 4-43.