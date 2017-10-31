Dyche celebrates 5 years at Burnley with win over Newcastle

Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick, right, celebrates scoring his side’s winning goal against Newcastle at Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England, Monday Oct. 30. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Burnley, England (AP) — Sean Dyche celebrated his fifth anniversary as Burnley manager with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle that moved the modest northwest England team up to seventh in the English Premier League on Monday.

Jeff Hendrick’s 74th-minute winner from close range settled a dull contest at Turf Moor as Burnley leapfrogged Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle in the standings.

Burnley were in the bottom half of the second-tier League Championship when Dyche arrived in 2012, and now his side appear to be consolidating their place in the top-flight.

