Du Plessis 111 sets up big win for SAfrica over Australia

Johannesburg (AP) — Stand-in captain Faf du Plessis hit 111 to set up another heavy win for South Africa over Australia, this time by 142 runs, in the second one-day international at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Du Plessis was backed up by 82 from JP Duminy and 75 from Rilee Rossouw as South Africa scored 361-6 after being put in to bat by Australia.

Top-ranked Australia were bowled out for 219 in less than 38 overs, with only half-centuries from David Warner (50) and Travis Head (51) to show from their batting lineup.

South Africa lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning the first game by six wickets.

Wayne Parnell took 3-40 for the best figures for South Africa. Australia gave two fast bowlers, Joe Mennie and Chris Tremain, their ODI debuts.