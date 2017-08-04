Dominant India ends Day 1 of 2nd test at 344-3 vs. Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored centuries and shared an unbroken 211-run partnership for the fourth wicket as a dominant India ended the first day of the second cricket test against Sri Lanka on 344-3 Thursday.

Pujara faced 225 deliveries and was unbeaten on 128, hitting 10 boundaries and a six. It was his 13th century in his 50th test. He has continued his top form from the first test, when he scored 153 in the first innings. Rahane was not out on 103 in 168 deliveries with 12 boundaries. It was his ninth test century.

The pair came together in the second session when Sri Lanka grabbed two quick wickets after India had won the toss and chose to bat.

“130 odd for three and India were under pressure … Rahane came and played very well,” Sri Lanka coach Nick Pothas said.

“From that point onwards we didn’t perhaps execute as well as we had done up to that point. We just released the pressure a little bit. That was the turning session.”

Spinners Dilruwan Perera and Rangana Herath took a wicket each for Sri Lanka.

India added 106 runs in the final session without losing a wicket.

India lost in-form opener Lokesh Rahul soon after lunch to a run out after a mix-up with Pujara. Rahul made 57, including seven boundaries.

Herath sent down a quick delivery at captain Virat Kohli (13) who attempted to cut and was caught at slip by Angelo Mathews, leaving India 133-3, when Pujara and Rahane came together.

Earlier in the morning India’s openers put on 56 for the first wicket.

contained five boundaries and a six. Off spinner Perera got the first wicket with an lbw decision against Dhawan.

Sri Lanka made three changes to its lineup after their 304-run defeat in the first test in Galle, with captain Dinesh Chandimal recovering from pneumonia to replace Danushka Gunathilaka.

Left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara was picked for his international debut. India recalled Rahul in place of Abhinav Mukund.